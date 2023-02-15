Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Republicans, Democrats clash over border security

Republicans accuse Democrats of not doing enough at the border. Democrats accuse Republicans of wanting to make cuts.
By Jamie Bittner
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senate Republicans who recently visited the southern border say they are concerned about human trafficking, drug trafficking, and illegal immigrants. But Senate Democrats accuse the House GOP of threatening cuts that will impact border security.

Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) led an all-female delegation to Del Rio, Texas last month. On Wednesday she touted a new bill she wants to pass called the Stop Taxpayer Funding of Traffickers Act. It would block human and drug trafficking offenders from receiving government benefits.

“We heard how the cartels kidnap young women and girls to be exploited for sex and labor,” she said, adding “....currently even after offenders are charged with federal drug and human trafficking offenses many of them continue to live in government housing and receive other government benefits.”

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) joined Blackburn at the Republican press conference. He too has introduced legislation that he believes will help secure the border. It would reform the asylum system.,

The asylum system allows some migrants, such as those who have suffered persecution, to remain in the country while their paperwork is processed.

Graham believes the system can be abused.

“We need to make sure you can’t apply for asylum in the United States and never be deported. 90% of the claims are denied. But people keep coming cause most of them never leave. They never show up for the hearings,” Graham said.

President Joe Biden visited the border in January. During his State of the Union Address, he urged Congress to support his plan for comprehensive immigration reform and border enforcement.

“If we don’t pass my comprehensive immigration reform, at least pass my plan to provide the equipment and officers to secure the border,” he urged his Republican critics.

Meanwhile Senate Democrats accuse House Republicans of putting border security funding in danger. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said proposed GOP cuts would jeopardize 3,000 custom and border agents plus $640 million in border security.

“We hear a lot from the other side about border security on the one hand and then on the other hand they want to slash it,” Schumer said.

On Thursday, Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy plans to lead a Republican delegation on a trip to the southern border.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early-morning crash closes Highway 501, injuries reported
SCHP: Driver arrested for DUI following crash involving Horry County Sheriff’s Office van
The winner missed winning the jackpot by one number on a quick-pick ticket bought at the GT...
Dillon County man wins $2M with quick pick: ‘We’re not changing one thing’
Horry County Schools
Horry County Schools elementary student unknowingly brings gun to school
Kiesha Shante Bonner
Suspect in custody after 34-year-old fatally stabbed in Florence County
Tyler Doyle was last seen on Jan. 26 when rescue crews say the jon boat he was in started...
Day 20: Scanning sonar, K9s aid in search for missing boater Tyler Doyle, SCDNR says

Latest News

White House correspondent on Nikki Haley's 2024 presidential bid
White House correspondent Jon Decker on Nikki Haley's 2024 presidential bid
VIDEO: Nikki Haley kicks off 2024 GOP presidential campaign from South Carolina
.
The cover-up: Grand Strand tattoo artist warns sometimes ink lasts longer than love
How does the weather impact our mood?
How does the weather impact our mood?
.
Myrtle Beach committee discuss Shibumi Shades, lifeguard responsibilities