Police: Man stole cash from Girl Scout cookie stand

Police say a man stole a cash box from a Girl Scout cookie stand outside a Maryland grocery store. (WJLA, GIRL SCOUTS OF THE USA, CNN)
By WJLA staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCKVILLE, Md. (CNN) - Police say a thief stole a Girl Scout troop’s cash box for a cookie stand outside of a Maryland grocery store.

It happened even though the girls had two adult chaperones with them.

“I’ve done a lot of crisis communication pieces, and this is the first time I’ve heard of something like this happening to one of our Girl Scouts,” CEO Lidia Soto-Harmon for the Girl Scouts Council of the Nation’s Capital said.

The incident happened outside of a Safeway store in Rockville on Sunday afternoon.

Montgomery County police say the suspect sat on a nearby bench for around 15 minutes before snagging the cash box from the two middle school-aged Girl Scouts and their chaperones.

The box contained more than $100.

“It is unfortunate that you know an incident like this has happened,” Soto-Harmon said.

Soto-Harmon oversees the Girl Scout council that covers Washington D.C. and 25 counties across the region.

“We have 10 varieties of Girl Scout cookies, nine of which are being sold by these amazing Girl Scouts that use the funds from this sale to do everything from community service projects or they give cookies to first responders. They are able to fund their trips,” she added.

Soto-Harmon said she is grateful no one was injured.

“The words that you see here are the part of our motto, the way that we live, which is that we’re caring, we’re responsible, we’re fair, we’re honest. These are all the attributes that we want our girls to learn and hopefully, even in this incident, we learn that we need to be courageous. We need to be strong. We’re not going to let one incident stop us from pursuing the dreams that girls have,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

