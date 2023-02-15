Submit a Tip
No survivors in Harvest helicopter crash, Burwell Road shutdown

Law enforcement and emergency personnel are on the scene of a helicopter crash in Harvest.
By Javon Williams
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: Credible sources have told WAFF 48 News that the helicopter that crashed on Wednesday afternoon belonged to the Tennessee National Guard.

Law enforcement and emergency personnel are on the scene of a helicopter crash in Harvest.

Don Webster with HEMSI says the call of the crash came in at 3:01 p.m. and happened at the intersection of Burwell Road and Highway 53.

Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. says there were no survivors in a...
Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. says there were no survivors in a helicopter crash Wednesday.(WAFF and WAFF viewer)

Webster says the helicopter caught fire upon impact and it is unknown how many people were on board but there were no survivors. No cars or pedestrians were injured as a result of the crash.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office states that the evening traffic will experience heavy delays in the area of Highway 53 and Burwell Road. Everything south of Hwy. 53 to Jeff Road is closed.

MCSO Public Information Officer Brent Patterson confirmed that the helicopter involved was a Blackhawk..

Officials have closed down Burwell Road and are detouring motorists to Douglas Road.

Team Redstone released the following statement on the crash:

Redstone Arsenal leaders are aware of reports of a helicopter incident near Highway 53 in Huntsville. First responders are on scene, and Redstone Arsenal is in full support of local authorities in their active investigation. Initial investigations have determined that the incident is not connected to Redstone Arsenal assets, and we will continue to support community authorities as the situation develops.

Team Redstone

Alabama Representative Dale Strong posted a tweet sending his condolences to those who lost their lives in the crash.

A WAFF 48 Crew is on the scene, this story will be updated once there is more information.

