Nikki Haley kicks off 2024 GOP presidential campaign

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley listens to Lisa Scheller, a Republican candidate for...
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley listens to Lisa Scheller, a Republican candidate for Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District, speak with members of the media during a news conference in Allentown, Pa., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WMBF) - The former governor of South Carolina and UN Ambassador, Nikki Haley will formally kick off her campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination Wednesday afternoon.

Haley announced Tuesday that she is running for president of the United States.

Haley becomes the first major challenger to former President Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination.

According to her office, Haley will deliver her announcement speech at 11 a.m. Wednesday from Charleston.

In a video announcing her candidacy, the South Carolinian talks about how growing up in Bamberg shaped her belief in a strong and proud America. She ends the video with:

“It’s time for a new generation of leadership – to rediscover fiscal responsibility, secure our border, and strengthen our country, our pride and our purpose.

Some people look at America and see vulnerability.

The socialist left sees an opportunity to rewrite history.

China and Russia are on the march.

They all think we can be bullied.

Kicked around.

You should know this about me:

I don’t put up with bullies.

And when you kick back,

it hurts them more if you’re wearing heels.

I’m Nikki Haley, and I’m running for President.”

She once vowed not to step in the way if former President Donald Trump ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. But on Wednesday, she will become the first major Republican candidate to enter the race against him.

She is the only Republican woman of color expected in the 2024 contest. Facing steep odds, she loves to remind people that she has never lost an election.

