The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber Now Accepting Nominations for Two Accolades: Entrepreneur of the Year and Champion of Diversity Award

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Eligible applicants must reside in Horry or Georgetown County, but do not have to be a member of the chamber.

The Entrepreneur of the Year award applauds an individual who demonstrates innovativeness and entrepreneurial spirit in the development of processes, products or technologies.

The Champion of Diversity award recognizes a business or individual who has made a durable commitment to embracing diversity in their workplace and community.

The selected recipients will be honored during the chamber’s Annual Meeting on April 13, 2023.

To submit a nomination for the Entrepreneur of the Year or Champion of Diversity Award, fill out the online form at MyrtleBeachAreaChamber.com/AnnualMeeting no later than Feb. 17, 2023.

