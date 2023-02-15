Submit a Tip
‘Marriage is better than just staying together’: Couples renew their vows en masse at Barefoot Landing

By Drew Hansen and Allyson Bento
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Love is in the air for Valentine’s Day, and many couples took the opportunity to share their love and renew their vows on the love holiday at a group vow renewal event in North Myrtle Beach.

Lulu’s at Barefoot Landing hosted its annual “Tropical Re-Union Wedding Vow Renewal Ceremony,” welcoming couples who have been married for weeks, years and decades.

The free event treated couples to a romantic afternoon of reaffirming their love while LuLu’s provided flowers, cake, photos and a champagne toast.

Prizes were also awarded to couples who were married the longest, shortest and most festively dressed.

When asked for pearls of wisdom, the longest-married couple gave their two cents for keeping a healthy marriage last.

“Number one you don’t go to bed angry, you make up,” said Velma DeGroff. “Number two you have to have God, He’s the one who brought us together.”

Velma and her husband Wayne met on a blind date, and they have been married for almost 63 years.

Marriage, a serious and binding commitment to each other, is something that sometimes should be taken with a light heart. The best-dressed couple showed their commitment to each other during the event, dressed as pirates. They believed the secret to marriage is to “give up the booty.”

Sealing their love with a kiss, another couple’s advice for a lasting marriage: following tradition.

“It’s wonderful! It’s wonderful to follow the tradition, It’s a wonderful tradition,” said Geraldine Livecchi.

Married to her husband Francisco Castillo, Livecchi continued, “Marriage is better than just staying together, that’s how it should be for everyone.”

