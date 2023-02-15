Marion Police Department keeps community informed with new app

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - Staying ‘in the know’ is now easier to do in Marion, with the help of a new smartphone app.

The app is something the Marion Police Department recently launched and felt was necessary for the community.

WMBF News spoke with Marion residents now benefiting from the new resource.

“When I got it, I was excited,” said Marion resident Lisa Seabrook. “I was like, wow! So now when I see blue lights and something major is going on, I’m going to know what’s happening.”

The new Marion Police App was launched in January, with the sole purpose of keeping Marion residents like Lisa Seabrook informed, from crime updates with push alerts to traffic updates- happening in real-time.

“Sometimes you get in the way of police officers getting their job done,” explained Seabrook. “This way if the alert is on your phone you get the necessary information to either shelter in place and be on the lookout for or this has just happened so you can secure your home and your loved ones.”

Marion officers said there are currently two crime watch teams throughout the city keeping residents safe, but they believe this app will add even more support.

“My goal is, I want it to be able to be a transparency thing, and not have to go face-to-face and call officers and have officer show up at my house and say, here here’s what I got going on near my neighborhood and I want to reach out and let you guys know,” said Marion Chief of Police Tony Flowers.

Other community members like barber Frederick Gause believe this app will enhance the information spread throughout Marion.

Gause said his barbershop is a central meeting location for residents.

“It’ll be able to allow us to have, right at the tip of our fingertips with these mobile devices these smartphones, an opportunity to be able to let people know what’s going on or what’s happening abroad if in different places, their neighborhoods, their communities,” said Gause. “Then for those of us who might not be as tech-savvy we can still share that with some of our clients that haven’t stepped over and begun to utilize those particular resources.”

Chief Flowers said the best part about the new resource is that it allows residents to report crime tips anonymously with hopes of bridging the gap between the community and the police department.

“This is a way of seeing the demographics, the numbers, you know, what’s happening and it keeps you abreast,” said Flowers. “Knowledge is key if you don’t know you don’t know but this is a way to know what’s going on in Marion.”

The app is free to download and can be found by searching “Marion SC, Police Department” in the App Store or Google Play store on your phone.

