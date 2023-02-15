Submit a Tip
Man killed in Florence shooting, coroner says

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in a Pee Dee neighborhood.

The Florence Police Department said officers were called to the area of Ingram Street and Cannon Street for reports of shots fired around 1:20 p.m. Police later learned the shooting happened on the 700 block of Carver Street, and that the victim was taken to the hospital by a third party. The victim later died at the hospital, officials said.

On Wednesday, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as 33-year-old Dwayne Leon Bines, of Florence. An autopsy has been scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

