Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man killed in crash after ATV collides with truck, police say

A man riding an ATV in Arkansas died in a crash Monday.
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYNARD, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - A man riding an ATV in Arkansas died in a crash Monday, according to authorities.

KAIT reported the crash took place shortly after 10 a.m. on Middlebrook Road in Randolph County.

Arkansas State Police said 55-year-old Joseph Barber was riding the ATV southbound on a highway when he crossed the centerline on a curve and struck a 2013 Mack truck before leaving the roadway.

Officials said Barber died in the crash.

The truck driver was not injured, police reported.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early-morning crash closes Highway 501, injuries reported
SCHP: Driver arrested for DUI following crash involving Horry County Sheriff’s Office van
Kiesha Shante Bonner
Suspect in custody after 34-year-old fatally stabbed in Florence County
The winner missed winning the jackpot by one number on a quick-pick ticket bought at the GT...
Dillon County man wins $2M with quick pick: ‘We’re not changing one thing’
Tyler Doyle was last seen on Jan. 26 when rescue crews say the jon boat he was in started...
Day 20: Scanning sonar, K9s aid in search for missing boater Tyler Doyle, SCDNR says
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Pawleys Island man shot in the mouth during altercation, Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office investigating

Latest News

VIDEO: Nikki Haley kicks off 2024 GOP presidential campaign from South Carolina
Actress Raquel Welch speaks at a news conference in Paris, Feb. 4, 1976.
Reports: Raquel Welch dies at 82
Acting FAA administrator Billy Nolen comments on the status of US air safety during a Senate...
'Cannot become complacent:' FAA official comments on US air safety
President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to protect Social Security and...
GOP plans would drive deficits up $3 trillion, White House says
FILE - Then-acting IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel prepares to testify on Capitol Hill in...
IRS nominee Werfel faces questioning on “thankless’ job