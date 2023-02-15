Submit a Tip
Horry County Schools elementary student accidentally brings gun to school

Horry County Schools
Horry County Schools(Source: WMBF News)
By S.E. Jenkins
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A student accidentally brought a gun to an elementary school in Conway Tuesday, investigators say.

The principal of Pee Dee Elementary, Christina Plowman-Render, said in a statement that the student self-reported to the school administration that a gun was in their book bag.

In an email sent to parents and guardians Tuesday, Plowman-Render said the student’s bag was immediately confiscated, given to the School Security Officer, and the administration launched an investigation assisted by the Horry County Police Department.

According to HCS, the investigation found the student was unaware a gun was in the book bag until the school day ended.

A statement from the school says the gun was put in the student’s bag “unintentionally by a family member the night before.”

“Once the student realized a weapon was in his backpack, he immediately alerted an assistant principal, and the backpack was secured and given to our School [Security] Officer,” Plowman-Render said in a follow-up email to parents and guardians.

The principal said students, staff, parents, and the school community are encouraged to reach out to the school administration or law enforcement if they see or hear anything threatening in nature.

