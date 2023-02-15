Horry County Public Safety Committee reveals new fire vehicles, improved crime statistics

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Setting records and reducing crime, all in the name of safety. Horry County leaders discussed how residents are being kept safe during the latest committee meeting.

“Our calls for service has increased considerably over the last five years. You know what it’s all about, it’s about population growth, it’s about the attraction, everyone wants to come to the beach,” said Chief Joseph Hill, Horry County Police Department.

Hill started his presentation by saying the Horry County community is a safe community.

“This is a wonderful place to work, play and raise a family,” said Hill.

During the meeting, Hill released the crime stats for 2022. Overall crime was down compared to 2021.

“We’re trying to get out into the community. One of the big pushes for our Department is to get out into the community, be present. I don’t want our community to see our law enforcement as an opposing force, I want them to see us as partners,” said Hill.

Non-violent crimes like theft, burglary, and motor vehicle theft were down last year compared to 20-21. But violent crimes like murder and aggravated assault trended slightly higher.

“Officers are going to respond regardless and they have no idea what they’re going to go into but that’s why training is so critical to make sure they have all the tools necessary,” said Hill.

The department is currently working to beef up staffing ahead of the new 5th station, which should be completed in a couple of years.

Also revealed during the meeting, Horry County Fire Rescue received nearly 77,000 calls for service. That puts the department at a million calls for service since its inception.

“One million calls in Horry County since Randy (Webster) did the merger,” said Chief Joseph Tanner, Horry County Fire Rescue.

Unveiled during the meeting, was the addition of a decommissioned transit bus to handle a mass patient emergency.

“One of the things that we realized early on is that it is difficult to carry multiple patients that we needed to in our ambulances or would tie up a lot of our units so we started looking at options for multi-patient transporting,” said Assistant Chief Ben Lawson, Horry County Fire Rescue.

The department also acquired a former military vehicle to be used for high-water rescues.

“This is one we hope to never have to use but in the event that we have to transport multiple people from a large incident or an evacuation that we need to do, we can do it without having to call in any additional resources,” said Lawson.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.