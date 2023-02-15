Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Horry County Public Safety Committee reveals new fire vehicles, improved crime statistics

By Eric Richards
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Setting records and reducing crime, all in the name of safety. Horry County leaders discussed how residents are being kept safe during the latest committee meeting.

“Our calls for service has increased considerably over the last five years. You know what it’s all about, it’s about population growth, it’s about the attraction, everyone wants to come to the beach,” said Chief Joseph Hill, Horry County Police Department.

Hill started his presentation by saying the Horry County community is a safe community.

“This is a wonderful place to work, play and raise a family,” said Hill.

During the meeting, Hill released the crime stats for 2022. Overall crime was down compared to 2021.

“We’re trying to get out into the community. One of the big pushes for our Department is to get out into the community, be present. I don’t want our community to see our law enforcement as an opposing force, I want them to see us as partners,” said Hill.

Non-violent crimes like theft, burglary, and motor vehicle theft were down last year compared to 20-21. But violent crimes like murder and aggravated assault trended slightly higher.

“Officers are going to respond regardless and they have no idea what they’re going to go into but that’s why training is so critical to make sure they have all the tools necessary,” said Hill.

The department is currently working to beef up staffing ahead of the new 5th station, which should be completed in a couple of years.

Also revealed during the meeting, Horry County Fire Rescue received nearly 77,000 calls for service. That puts the department at a million calls for service since its inception.

“One million calls in Horry County since Randy (Webster) did the merger,” said Chief Joseph Tanner, Horry County Fire Rescue.

Unveiled during the meeting, was the addition of a decommissioned transit bus to handle a mass patient emergency.

“One of the things that we realized early on is that it is difficult to carry multiple patients that we needed to in our ambulances or would tie up a lot of our units so we started looking at options for multi-patient transporting,” said Assistant Chief Ben Lawson, Horry County Fire Rescue.

The department also acquired a former military vehicle to be used for high-water rescues.

“This is one we hope to never have to use but in the event that we have to transport multiple people from a large incident or an evacuation that we need to do, we can do it without having to call in any additional resources,” said Lawson.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Coroner’s office identifies motorcyclist killed after hitting curb in Horry County
Tyler Doyle was last seen on Jan. 26 when rescue crews say the jon boat he was in started...
Day 18: SCDNR says ‘no foul play suspected’ in case of missing boater Tyler Doyle
Early-morning crash closes Highway 501, injuries reported
SCHP: Driver arrested for DUI following crash involving Horry County Sheriff’s Office van
The winner missed winning the jackpot by one number on a quick-pick ticket bought at the GT...
Dillon County man wins $2M with quick pick: ‘We’re not changing one thing’
Firefighters with North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded on Monday to fire in the 1700 block...
3 out of 5 dogs rescued from North Myrtle Beach two-alarm house fire; investigation underway

Latest News

Officers with Berkeley County Animal Control say they were called to a home in St. Stephen for...
Berkeley Co. woman cited after 72 cats found in home
A heavy police presence in the Surfside Beach area after police said shots were fired during a...
Horry County Police Chief provides update on officer injured in Surfside Beach motel standoff
.
Black History Spotlight Podcast - Soul Food
.
Myrtle Beach City Council passes hate crime resolution