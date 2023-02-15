Horry County police search for missing, endangered 75-year-old man

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Grand Strand are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

The Horry County Police Department said Paul James McNeill, 75, was last seen near Grand Strand Medical Center on Feb. 6

He is 5′11″ and 200 pounds. McNeill is considered endangered due to a possible medical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-248-1520.

