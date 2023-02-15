Horry County police search for missing, endangered 75-year-old man
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Grand Strand are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.
The Horry County Police Department said Paul James McNeill, 75, was last seen near Grand Strand Medical Center on Feb. 6
He is 5′11″ and 200 pounds. McNeill is considered endangered due to a possible medical condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call 843-248-1520.
