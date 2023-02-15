Horry County Police Chief provides update on officer injured in Surfside Beach motel standoff

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Horry County police officer is recovering after being shot in the line of duty last month.

Horry County officers responded to a call on January 29 for a shooting that lead to a standoff at a Surfside Beach motel.

When officers arrived, a man inside a room fired a gun multiple times, according to SLED.

The officer was hit by shrapnel at the beginning of the standoff and was treated and released from the hospital.

Tuesday, Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill provided an update on the officer’s condition.

“I’m happy to say, he’s recovering well,” said Hill. “I keep in contact with him, you know it’s a very scary situation for our police officers as it is across the county when these incidents occur but he’s doing well and he’s well supported.”

The officer has not returned to work as of yet, but Chief Hill provided a hopeful timeline.

“It all depends on how he feels and what the doctor says, but we anticipate him to be back to work very soon,” said Hill.

The Horry County Police Department requested the case be turned over to SLED to investigate and conduct interviews.

This is the third officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2023. This is the first officer-involved shooting for the Horry County Police Department this year.

