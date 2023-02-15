Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Horry County Police Chief provides update on officer injured in Surfside Beach motel standoff

By Eric Richards and Allyson Bento
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Horry County police officer is recovering after being shot in the line of duty last month.

Horry County officers responded to a call on January 29 for a shooting that lead to a standoff at a Surfside Beach motel.

When officers arrived, a man inside a room fired a gun multiple times, according to SLED.

The officer was hit by shrapnel at the beginning of the standoff and was treated and released from the hospital.

SLED: Call about ‘disorderly tenant’ led to shooting, standoff at Surfside Beach area motel

Coroner identifies man killed in barricade situation in Surfside Beach area

Tuesday, Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill provided an update on the officer’s condition.

“I’m happy to say, he’s recovering well,” said Hill. “I keep in contact with him, you know it’s a very scary situation for our police officers as it is across the county when these incidents occur but he’s doing well and he’s well supported.”

The officer has not returned to work as of yet, but Chief Hill provided a hopeful timeline.

“It all depends on how he feels and what the doctor says, but we anticipate him to be back to work very soon,” said Hill.

The Horry County Police Department requested the case be turned over to SLED to investigate and conduct interviews.

This is the third officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2023. This is the first officer-involved shooting for the Horry County Police Department this year.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

