Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Ford halts production of electric F-150 trucks

Ford halts production of its electric F-150 because of a possible battery issue.
Ford halts production of its electric F-150 because of a possible battery issue.(Source: Ford/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ford is pausing production of its top-selling electric F-150 ‘Lightning’ trucks due to possible battery problems.

On Tuesday, Ford said the battery-related issue was discovered during pre-delivery inspections.

The company did not provide details about the potential battery problem, but Ford said the production stop does not affect trucks already on the market.

The company has sold 18,000 lightning pickups since the spring of 2022.

There’s no word on when production will resume.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early-morning crash closes Highway 501, injuries reported
SCHP: Driver arrested for DUI following crash involving Horry County Sheriff’s Office van
Kiesha Shante Bonner
Suspect in custody after 34-year-old fatally stabbed in Florence County
The winner missed winning the jackpot by one number on a quick-pick ticket bought at the GT...
Dillon County man wins $2M with quick pick: ‘We’re not changing one thing’
Tyler Doyle was last seen on Jan. 26 when rescue crews say the jon boat he was in started...
Day 20: Scanning sonar, K9s aid in search for missing boater Tyler Doyle, SCDNR says
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Pawleys Island man shot in the mouth during altercation, Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office investigating

Latest News

.
The cover-up: Grand Strand tattoo artist warns sometimes ink lasts longer than love
Deputy National Police Chief Surachet Hakpal, left, talks to reporters with Tubtim "Sue"...
Thai suspect in Michigan hit-and-run agrees to return to US
Jessie Blanchard's jeep bumper holds a sticker with the slogan "Yes We Narcan" on Monday, Jan....
FDA considers making opioid antidote available without prescription
A relative of a victim in the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting charges at the gunman during a...
Buffalo supermarket shooter gets life sentence
Nikki Haley kicks off 2024 GOP presidential campaign
Nikki Haley kicks off 2024 GOP presidential campaign from South Carolina