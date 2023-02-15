FIRST ALERT: A taste of spring before rain arrives Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Southerly winds return and our temperatures climb into the 70s for the rest of the week. Get outside and enjoy the spring warmth while you can!

TODAY

Temperatures are mild as you are stepping out the door this morning. The 40s and 50s will quickly turn into the 70s this afternoon as winds shift out of the south.

Not a bad day by any means! The kids will want to spend some time outside when they get home from school. (WMBF)

This afternoon will be spring-like with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 70s inland. As you work closer to the beaches, a colder Atlantic Ocean will keep temperatures into the upper 60s on the sand and the low 70s for interior portions of Horry & Georgetown County. Find time to get outside, even if it’s just for a few minutes today.

REST OF THE WEEK

Warmer weather will continue through Thursday and Friday with temperatures similar to today. We will see the mid 70s for inland areas while the Grand Strand remains in the lower 70s.

Highs will be in the low-mid 70s for the next two days before showers increase on Friday. (WMBF)

Higher level clouds on Thursday will thicken up Thursday afternoon and into Friday ahead of our next rain chance as a cold front moves into the Carolinas.

While an isolated shower cannot be ruled out for Thursday afternoon, rain chances will increase to their highest this week at 40% for Friday as the cold front brings a brief rain by the late morning and through the afternoon hours. Rain totals will likely be a quarter of an inch or less for all areas. This is certainly not impressive compared to recent rainfall the past couple of weeks.

COOLER WEEKEND

Rain will come to an end quickly Friday evening and clouds will clear out overnight into Saturday morning. Cooler air will usher in with temperatures falling into the 30s by Friday night.

Rain chances come to an end and the cooler air moves in for the weekend! (WMBF)

After a cool Saturday morning, temperatures will only clim to around 50° Saturday afternoon.

Saturday night will be another cool night with lows in the low-mid 30s. The forecast turns milder by Sunday as highs return into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

