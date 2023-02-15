Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Spring-like end to the work week, much cooler weekend ahead

By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Warm weather fans will want to soak it in through Friday... we turn much cooler this weekend!

THURSDAY

Afternoon temperatures soar again Thursday as we climb to around 71° along the immediate coastline. Areas inland of the Waterway can expect mid-70s Thursday afternoon.

Another round of Spring-like warmth
Another round of Spring-like warmth(WMBF)

FRIDAY SHOWERS

One or two showers are possible late Thursday but most spots will remain dry despite the increasing cloud cover.

Mostly cloudy skies return Friday morning as our cold front arrives. This front will usher in scattered showers and downpours for Friday afternoon. Most of the rain will exit by dinnertime Friday.

Temperatures remain very warm with another round of mid-70s through Friday afternoon.

A few showers return Friday afternoon
A few showers return Friday afternoon(WMBF)

COOLER WEEKEND

Clear skies return this weekend but so do the cooler temperatures. We head for the mid-30s both Saturday and Sunday morning. Afternoon highs will struggle to climb, only hitting 50° Saturday. Sunday will turn warmer, hitting 60° during the afternoon.

Much cooler weather returns
Much cooler weather returns(WMBF)

