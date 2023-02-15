Dining with Dockery: The Conch Cafe

Submit a Tip
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Conch Cafe is open again for the upcoming season in Garden City and we’re heading there to try out the wonderful food on this week’s Dining with Dockery.

Located along the ocean, this is one of the best spots in the Grand Strand to catch a view of the beach while you eat!

From lunch to dinner, the Conch Cafe has everything you would want when it comes to seafood and the view only makes it that much better.

In this week’s episode, Andrew tries out some of the menu items you can order when you stop in Garden City to visit.

For a look at their menu, visit their website. If you decide to go try it out, tell them that Andrew and Halley sent you.

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

