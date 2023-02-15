Submit a Tip
Day 20: Scanning sonar, K9s aid in search for missing boater Tyler Doyle, SCDNR says

Tyler Doyle was last seen on Jan. 26 when rescue crews say the jon boat he was in started...
Tyler Doyle was last seen on Jan. 26 when rescue crews say the jon boat he was in started taking on water near the Little River jetties.(Source: Doyle Family/WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The search for a missing 22-year-old boater continues in its third week.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said Wednesday that crews will be back on the water continuing the search for Tyler Doyle.

“Volunteer rescue group Wings of Hope will be searching, using scanning sonar and K9s,” SCDNR said in a social media post.

The Wisconsin-based nonprofit, Wings of Hope Search and Rescue, began helping last week in the search.

SCDNR released a statement Monday stating no foul play is suspected in the case, reiterating this is a hunting/boating accident.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Along with SCDNR and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the Sunset Beach and Holden Beach police departments continue to search the beach during daylight hours for any sign of Doyle, as well as family members and volunteers.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

