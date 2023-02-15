Submit a Tip
Day 18: Judge to decide if Murdaugh jury will hear about Labor Day shooting

Murdaugh may take stand before trial ends
By Patrick Phillips, Steven Ardary and Blair Sabol
Updated: 3 hours ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The judge in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial is expected to decide Wednesday morning whether the jury will hear testimony about the shooting that nearly killed the former attorney months after the murders of his wife and son.

Judge Clifton Newman is expected to rule before the jury is ushered into the courtroom for the 18th day of the trial.

The live blog will be added to this space when the trial resumes at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The conflict between the prosecution and the defense came up Tuesday while Marian Proctor, the sister of murder victim Maggie Murdaugh testified.

Proctor began to allude to a shooting that happened on Salkahatchie Road near Varnville in Hampton County on Sept. 4, 2021, nearly three months after Alex Murdaugh’s wife, Maggie; and their youngest son, Paul, were gunned down at the family’s hunting property in rural Colleton County. At that point, the judge excused the jury to discuss objections to allowing a mention of the shooting.

Investigators say the shooting was actually a plot that involved Alex Murdaugh hiring someone to fatally shoot him so that his surviving son, Buster, would inherit a death benefit from an insurance policy.

State investigators say Murdaugh, who was indicted in the shooting incident along with Curtis Smith, provided a statement to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division admitting to the scheme.

Smith, meanwhile, denies that he shot Murdaugh.

Murdaugh may testify in trial

CNN reported Tuesday night that defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin are considering allowing their client to testify on the stand before the trial ends.

The prosecution was expected to rest its case as early as this week, and the defense would then begin presenting its case. The decision to call Murdaugh to the stand to testify was expected to come within the next few days and will likely be a last-minute decision, a source familiar with the defense’s thinking told the network.

Murdaugh, meanwhile, has repeatedly denied having killed his wife and son.

The jury will not report to the courtroom until 10:30 a.m. to give the judge time to rule on the admissibility of testimony related to the alleged insurance fraud shooting.

