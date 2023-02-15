Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

The cover-up: Grand Strand tattoo artist warns sometimes ink lasts longer than love

Flowers wilt and chocolates melt but tattoos last forever. Some people go to tattoo shops in hopes their love will do the same, but that’s not always the case.
By Makayla Evans
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Flowers wilt and chocolates melt but tattoos last forever. Some people go to tattoo shops in hopes their love will do the same, but that’s not always the case.

Cesar Contreras is a tattoo artist at Triple Threat Tattoo Studio & Gallery, and said plenty of couples come in this time of year to get matching tattoos or their names on each other.

However, he said he does tattoo cover-ups at least twice a month.

“They get like initials and like the next week they’re coming back and covering it up,” said Contreras.

Contreras said most tattoo coverups have to be bold, dark and a lot bigger than the previous one.

Contreras speaks from experience having four names covered up himself, so he recommends opting for something more subtle with your partner like a similar or matching design.

One couple walked into Triple Threat Tattoo and agreed with Contreras’s expert advice. Aspen and Cade both got a tattoo of a mushroom for Valentine’s Day.

“They’re not too matchy-matchy in case it goes a little south. Something like this where it’s the same concept but different designs,” said Aspen.

Contreras said he’ll never turn you away if you choose a bold display of your love, but when it comes to next year, keep it simple.

“Flowers, chocolate and a tattoo, but not each other’s name probably,” said Contreras.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early-morning crash closes Highway 501, injuries reported
SCHP: Driver arrested for DUI following crash involving Horry County Sheriff’s Office van
Kiesha Shante Bonner
Suspect in custody after 34-year-old fatally stabbed in Florence County
The winner missed winning the jackpot by one number on a quick-pick ticket bought at the GT...
Dillon County man wins $2M with quick pick: ‘We’re not changing one thing’
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Pawleys Island man shot in the mouth during altercation, Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office investigating
Coroner: 45-year-old victim of fatal hit and run in Florence County

Latest News

.
The cover-up: Grand Strand tattoo artist warns sometimes ink lasts longer than love
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley listens to Lisa Scheller, a Republican candidate for...
Nikki Haley kicks off 2024 GOP presidential campaign
Defense attorney Jim Griffin, disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh, and defense attorney...
Day 18: Judge to decide if Murdaugh jury will hear about Labor Day shooting
Here come the 70s for the middle and end of the week.
FIRST ALERT: A taste of spring before rain arrives Friday