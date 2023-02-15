The cover-up: Grand Strand tattoo artist warns sometimes ink lasts longer than love

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Flowers wilt and chocolates melt but tattoos last forever. Some people go to tattoo shops in hopes their love will do the same, but that’s not always the case.

Cesar Contreras is a tattoo artist at Triple Threat Tattoo Studio & Gallery, and said plenty of couples come in this time of year to get matching tattoos or their names on each other.

However, he said he does tattoo cover-ups at least twice a month.

“They get like initials and like the next week they’re coming back and covering it up,” said Contreras.

Contreras said most tattoo coverups have to be bold, dark and a lot bigger than the previous one.

Contreras speaks from experience having four names covered up himself, so he recommends opting for something more subtle with your partner like a similar or matching design.

One couple walked into Triple Threat Tattoo and agreed with Contreras’s expert advice. Aspen and Cade both got a tattoo of a mushroom for Valentine’s Day.

“They’re not too matchy-matchy in case it goes a little south. Something like this where it’s the same concept but different designs,” said Aspen.

Contreras said he’ll never turn you away if you choose a bold display of your love, but when it comes to next year, keep it simple.

“Flowers, chocolate and a tattoo, but not each other’s name probably,” said Contreras.

