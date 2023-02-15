City of Myrtle Beach passes hate crime resolution

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - City leaders in Myrtle Beach are encouraging state lawmakers to pass a hate crime bill. That’s why Myrtle Beach City Council unanimously passed a hate crime resolution.

The resolution states the city is committed to promoting a community that is “unified” and a place where people from all walks of life can come together.

The city believes the resolution will encourage state leaders to pass a statewide hate crime law to protect acts targeted against all races, cultures, religions, sexual orientations, and identities.

South Carolina is one of only two states in the country without a law for hate crimes.

The other state is Wyoming.

Currently, the House Judiciary Committee is considering three different House bills related to hate crimes.

The Senate Judiciary Committee will also consider similar bills.

A hate crime bill filed last year did not pass the Senate, but city leaders and other members of the community are pushing for it to pass this time.

“It’s going to be an even more challenging year at the state house. So, having the city of Myrtle Beach step up and say that they’re on board for state law, it’s a big win for us today,” said Terry Livingston, Founder of Grand Strand Pride and member of the Human Rights Committee.

Mayor Brenda Bethune also said she is in full support of this resolution. She said she has already met with state leaders to discuss the need for the bill.

“We talked a lot about the hate crime legislation, where that stands. It is a priority. The city will be looking at our own hate crime bill, hate crime ordinance and we think that it’s important that the state has one as well,” said Bethune.

However, if state leaders do not pass this law, Livingston and Bethune said the city of Myrtle Beach is already working on a hate crime ordinance.

“Step two for us is going to be to present an ordinance to the city. That in the event, the state doesn’t do a hate crime bill past that,” Livingston said. “Or, if they don’t do a strong enough hate crime bill, it gets weakened in the process. We’re going to have our backup plan for the city.”

He said they have working on the ordinance since November and are currently meeting with Myrtle Beach Police as well as the city and county attorneys.

Livingston said the ordinance will include criminal fines and consequences if an individual or group commits a hate crime.

There is no timeline for when this ordinance will be finalized.

