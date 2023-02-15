Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

City council votes to authorize purchase of more oceanfront properties

Myrtle Beach City Council votes to acquire new properties for Oceanfront Redevelopment District
By Julia Richardson
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:37 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach made extra steps today toward revitalizing the downtown area.

Over the past year, it has purchased several properties as part of the Oceanfront Redevelopment Project. Tuesday more were added to that list.

“The plan is to revitalize downtown, period,” said Brian Tucker, assistant to the city manager.

City officials say for more than two decades, the city tried to redevelop the oldest parts of Myrtle Beach’s downtown area with little success. Then, in 2019, the city started buying up several old hotels.

It led to leaders expanding their vision to the areas between 7th and 8th Avenues North in 2021, with a major purchase of 10 parcels for $15 million.

“If we had just moved ahead with what we had bought then, it would have been a very piecemeal kind of thing,” said Tucker. “You couldn’t do anything big, you couldn’t do anything that would be transformative or catalytic.”

Tucker added that many of the properties they bought were a public safety concern.

“We immediately saw a decrease in our calls for service, we immediately saw a decrease in overdoses,” he said. “We are already seeing the benefits, we are already seeing a safer community.”

WMBF News reached out to motels in the area and they say they’re in favor of the work the city is doing, and there is less “riff-raff” in the area.

Another owner told WMBF News he’s just concerned about what could be coming to the property.

“If I’m a resident of the city of Myrtle Beach on the outside looking in at the city spending $31 million, I would ask those questions too, they’re completely legitimate questions,” said Tucker.

In terms of what’s to come, Tucker said the city is evaluating different options and the next steps will involve finding a developer for the project.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Coroner’s office identifies motorcyclist killed after hitting curb in Horry County
Tyler Doyle was last seen on Jan. 26 when rescue crews say the jon boat he was in started...
Day 18: SCDNR says ‘no foul play suspected’ in case of missing boater Tyler Doyle
Early-morning crash closes Highway 501, injuries reported
SCHP: Driver arrested for DUI following crash involving Horry County Sheriff’s Office van
The winner missed winning the jackpot by one number on a quick-pick ticket bought at the GT...
Dillon County man wins $2M with quick pick: ‘We’re not changing one thing’
Firefighters with North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded on Monday to fire in the 1700 block...
3 out of 5 dogs rescued from North Myrtle Beach two-alarm house fire; investigation underway

Latest News

.
Black History Spotlight Podcast - Soul Food
.
Myrtle Beach City Council passes hate crime resolution
.
Early-morning crash closes Highway 501, injuries reported
.
‘Marriage is better than just staying together’: Couples renew their vows en masse at Barefoot Landing
LuLu's Tropical Re-Union Wedding Vow Renewal
‘Marriage is better than just staying together’: Couples renew their vows en masse at Barefoot Landing on Valentine’s Day