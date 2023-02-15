City council votes to authorize purchase of more oceanfront properties

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach made extra steps today toward revitalizing the downtown area.

Over the past year, it has purchased several properties as part of the Oceanfront Redevelopment Project. Tuesday more were added to that list.

“The plan is to revitalize downtown, period,” said Brian Tucker, assistant to the city manager.

City officials say for more than two decades, the city tried to redevelop the oldest parts of Myrtle Beach’s downtown area with little success. Then, in 2019, the city started buying up several old hotels.

It led to leaders expanding their vision to the areas between 7th and 8th Avenues North in 2021, with a major purchase of 10 parcels for $15 million.

“If we had just moved ahead with what we had bought then, it would have been a very piecemeal kind of thing,” said Tucker. “You couldn’t do anything big, you couldn’t do anything that would be transformative or catalytic.”

Tucker added that many of the properties they bought were a public safety concern.

“We immediately saw a decrease in our calls for service, we immediately saw a decrease in overdoses,” he said. “We are already seeing the benefits, we are already seeing a safer community.”

WMBF News reached out to motels in the area and they say they’re in favor of the work the city is doing, and there is less “riff-raff” in the area.

Another owner told WMBF News he’s just concerned about what could be coming to the property.

“If I’m a resident of the city of Myrtle Beach on the outside looking in at the city spending $31 million, I would ask those questions too, they’re completely legitimate questions,” said Tucker.

In terms of what’s to come, Tucker said the city is evaluating different options and the next steps will involve finding a developer for the project.

