7 honored for life-saving actions at North Myrtle Beach Aquatic and Fitness Center

Pictured Left to Right: Division Chief Greg Frazier, Fire Chief Garry Spain, AFC Member Joseph Mannino, AFC Member Scott Baucom, AFC Member Clay Nichols, AFC Member Peter Breyer, Fire Engineer Andy Hamer, AFC Employee Gene Hepner, AFC Employee Anastasia Thomas, AFC Member Mendel Bell, Deputy Fire Chief Billy Floyd(Source: City of North Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Department honored seven people whose quick thinking helped save a man’s life.

Back in December, Andy Hamer was using the rowing machine at the North Myrtle Beach Aquatic and Fitness Center when he started having trouble breathing and collapsed. He went into cardiac arrest.

Hamer’s friends and fellow AFC members, along with staff, rushed to perform CPR and used an AED until the North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews arrived on the scene.

The seven people who rushed in to help received the Citizen Heroism Award during a ceremony on Wednesday.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Garry Spain told the honorees that Hamer is alive because of their knowledge of CPR and their willingness to help.

The following people received the Citizen Heroism Award:

  • Clay Nichols (AFC Member)
  • Joseph Mannino (AFC Member)
  • Peter Bleyer (AFC Member)
  • Scott Baucom (AFC Member)
  • Mendel Bell (AFC Member)
  • Anastasia Thomas (AFC Employee)
  • Gene Hepner (AFC Employee)

After the incident, the Aquatic and Fitness Center started hosting CPR classes, with the first one being held this month.

The next one is scheduled for March 18.

