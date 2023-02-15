Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

1 dead in single-vehicle crash near Hartsville; SCHP investigating

.
.(MGN Image)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A person has died following a single-vehicle crash outside of Hartsville Tuesday evening.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Gary Miller confirmed the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Bay Road near Westwinds Drive just south of Hartsville.

A 2020 Chevrolet pickup truck was driving east on Bay Road when the driver veered left off the road and struck a tree.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time and died on the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

SCHP is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Coroner’s office identifies motorcyclist killed after hitting curb in Horry County
Tyler Doyle was last seen on Jan. 26 when rescue crews say the jon boat he was in started...
Day 18: SCDNR says ‘no foul play suspected’ in case of missing boater Tyler Doyle
Early-morning crash closes Highway 501, injuries reported
SCHP: Driver arrested for DUI following crash involving Horry County Sheriff’s Office van
The winner missed winning the jackpot by one number on a quick-pick ticket bought at the GT...
Dillon County man wins $2M with quick pick: ‘We’re not changing one thing’
Firefighters with North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded on Monday to fire in the 1700 block...
3 out of 5 dogs rescued from North Myrtle Beach two-alarm house fire; investigation underway

Latest News

.
Black History Spotlight Podcast - Soul Food
.
Myrtle Beach City Council passes hate crime resolution
.
Early-morning crash closes Highway 501, injuries reported
.
‘Marriage is better than just staying together’: Couples renew their vows en masse at Barefoot Landing
Officers with Berkeley County Animal Control say they were called to a home in St. Stephen for...
Berkeley Co. woman cited after 72 cats found in home