1 dead in single-vehicle crash near Hartsville; SCHP investigating

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A person has died following a single-vehicle crash outside of Hartsville Tuesday evening.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Gary Miller confirmed the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Bay Road near Westwinds Drive just south of Hartsville.

A 2020 Chevrolet pickup truck was driving east on Bay Road when the driver veered left off the road and struck a tree.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time and died on the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

SCHP is investigating.

