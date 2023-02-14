Submit a Tip
Winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Florence County

This is the second $100,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold at Jimmy's Mart in a matter of weeks.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Palmetto Cash 5 player in Florence won a $200,000 jackpot from Monday night’s drawing, according to South Carolina Lottery officials.

The winning ticket was purchased at Jackies Postons Inc. at 1256 East Palmetto St. in Florence.

The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize.

Because the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize was doubled to $200,000 when a two was drawn.

Palmetto Cash 5 – Monday, February 13

8 - 10 - 20 - 27 - 33 Power-Up: 2

Check your tickets.  Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.  For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com

More than 5,000 Palmetto Cash 5 players won prizes from $1 up to $200,000 in Monday’s drawing.  More than 3,600 players spent an extra $1 to purchase the Power-Up multiplier and will have their winnings multiplied by two when claimed.

The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 878,399.

