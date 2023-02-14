Two arrested after Pageland dogfighting, breeding operations uncovered

PAGELAND, S.C. (WBTV) - More than 20 dogs were rescued and two people were arrested after Chesterfield County law enforcement uncovered a dog fighting ring and breeding operation.

Animal Control officers found the operations while investigating an animal cruelty complaint on Smith Lane in Pageland.

Local, state and federal agents were called to the area and Derwayne Terry Miller, 43 was then arrested. Later on, Derwayne Terry Miller, Jr., 23, was also arrested.

He’s facing weapon, drug, animal abuse and neglect charges, and federal charges are expected.

Officers were able to rescue nine puppies and 13 adult dogs.

Anyone with information about this case or other dog fighting rings in Chesterfield County should call the sheriff’s office at 843-623-2101 or the tip line at 843-287-0235.

