Troopers search for suspect in fatal Florence County hit and run

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Troopers are searching for the driver behind a deadly hit-and-run in Florence County early Tuesday morning.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said an unknown vehicle hit someone walking on Deerfield Road and fled just before o1 a.m.

Authorities have not identified the person killed.

