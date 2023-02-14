Submit a Tip
Troopers search for suspect in fatal Florence County hit and run

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Troopers are searching for the driver behind a deadly hit-and-run in Florence County early Tuesday morning.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said an unknown vehicle hit someone walking on Deerfield Road and fled just before o1 a.m.

Authorities have not identified the person killed.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

