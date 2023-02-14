Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Teens accused of crashing stolen car, killing 71-year-old man

Witnesses say the 71-year-old victim was leaving a church parking lot when the teens, all 13,...
Witnesses say the 71-year-old victim was leaving a church parking lot when the teens, all 13, in a late-model Kia struck his Ford Taurus. Authorities say the Kia had been stolen.(Source: Network Video Productions via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:38 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (CNN) - Police in Illinois say three teenage boys in a stolen car were involved in a crash that killed a 71-year-old man.

Witnesses say the 71-year-old victim was leaving a church parking lot Sunday in Robbins, which is a village in metropolitan Chicago, when the teens, all 13, in a late-model Kia struck his Ford Taurus.

The victim was pulled from the car and taken to the hospital, where he died, according to WFLD.

The teens allegedly tried to flee the scene but were taken into custody by police, who noticed the Kia driving with a broken driver’s side window. Authorities say the car had been stolen.

Police told WFLD the three suspects were released to their parents over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Coroner’s office identifies motorcyclist killed after hitting curb in Horry County
Tyler Doyle was last seen on Jan. 26 when rescue crews say the jon boat he was in started...
Day 18: SCDNR says ‘no foul play suspected’ in case of missing boater Tyler Doyle
Firefighters with North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded on Monday to fire in the 1700 block...
3 out of 5 dogs rescued from North Myrtle Beach two-alarm house fire; investigation underway
Day 17: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle stretches into third weekend
The winner missed winning the jackpot by one number on a quick-pick ticket bought at the GT...
Dillon County man wins $2M with quick pick: ‘We’re not changing one thing’

Latest News

Michigan State University issued an alert to students Monday night regarding reports of shots...
Police: 3 killed in Michigan State University shooting; suspect dead
Conrad Dobler attends Mike Ditka's Gridiron Greats event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and...
Former Cardinals lineman Conrad Dobler dies at 72
Markaus Davis
Dillon Co. suspect arrested in connection to murder, attempted murder case: Sheriff’s Office
PAWLEYS ISLAND GOLF CART PERMIT INCREASES
Pawleys Island golf cart permit increases to $25 effective immediately