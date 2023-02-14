Submit a Tip
Dillon Co. suspect arrested in connection to murder, attempted murder case: Sheriff’s Office

Markaus Davis
Markaus Davis(Source: Dillon County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is in custody after a multi-agency effort in a murder investigation Monday night.

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Markaus Davis was arrested with the assistance of the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals task force.

Davis is wanted for murder and attempted murder in connection to an incident that took place in January along Sandy Acres Drive, according to the sheriff’s office.

RELATED COVERAGE | Dillon County deputies search for suspect wanted in connection to murder, attempted murder case

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified the victim as 37-year-old Joe Pittman Jr. from Thomasville, N.C.

Grimsley confirmed that Pittman had been shot and killed.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

