Sheriff’s Office: 1 injured in Florence County shooting; investigation underway

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is injured following a shooting in Florence County Monday night.

Florence County Sheriff’s Office Major Mike Nunn confirmed the shooting took place in the area of Williamsburg Circle.

One person has non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is now underway.

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

