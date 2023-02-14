Sheriff’s Office: 1 injured in Florence County shooting; investigation underway
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is injured following a shooting in Florence County Monday night.
Florence County Sheriff’s Office Major Mike Nunn confirmed the shooting took place in the area of Williamsburg Circle.
One person has non-life-threatening injuries.
An investigation is now underway.
Details are limited at this time.
