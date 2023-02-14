Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

SCHP investigating deadly crash on S.C. 51 in Georgetown County

(MGN Images)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died following a crash on S.C. 51 in Georgetown County Monday night.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Troop Mitchell Ridgeway confirmed the crash happened around 8:14 p.m. on S.C. 51 near Pawnee Drive, 10 miles north of Andrews.

A Toyota pickup truck was driving northbound on the highway when the truck veered off the road to the right, striking a tree. The truck rolled over and caught fire.

The driver died on the scene. Their identity has not been released at this time.

SCHP is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day 17: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle stretches into third weekend
Motorcycle crash
Coroner’s office identifies motorcyclist killed after hitting curb in Horry County
Tyler Doyle was last seen on Jan. 26 when rescue crews say the jon boat he was in started...
Day 18: SCDNR says ‘no foul play suspected’ in case of missing boater Tyler Doyle
Firefighters with North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded on Monday to fire in the 1700 block...
3 out of 5 dogs rescued from North Myrtle Beach two-alarm house fire; investigation underway
March 31st will mark 30 year since the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base officially closed, but the...
Keeping Myrtle Beach history alive 30 years after Air Force base closed

Latest News

.
‘Always cherish family’: Sister of slain Pembroke man remembers him as deputies search for last suspect
.
VIDEO: SCHP troopers look to curb traffic violations against school buses
.
Day 18: SCDNR says ‘no foul play suspected’ in case of missing boater Tyler Doyle
.
Fourth suspect wanted in Pembroke man's death taken into custody; deputies search for 16-year-old suspect
.
Day 18: SCDNR says ‘no foul play suspected’ in missing boater Tyler Doyle case