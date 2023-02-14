SCHP investigating deadly crash on S.C. 51 in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died following a crash on S.C. 51 in Georgetown County Monday night.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Troop Mitchell Ridgeway confirmed the crash happened around 8:14 p.m. on S.C. 51 near Pawnee Drive, 10 miles north of Andrews.

A Toyota pickup truck was driving northbound on the highway when the truck veered off the road to the right, striking a tree. The truck rolled over and caught fire.

The driver died on the scene. Their identity has not been released at this time.

SCHP is investigating.

