Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

SCHP: Driver arrested for DUI following a crash on Hwy 501 involving Horry County Sheriff’s Office vehicle

By Makayla Evans
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Southbound lanes of Highway 501 near George Bishop Parkway were closed for an extended period of time following a crash Tuesday morning.

Officers blocked beach-bound traffic near the Highway 31 exit, directing cars toward Forestbrook Road.

Crews began clearing the roadway just after 5 a.m. after towing a severely wrecked car and a sheriff’s van.

South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed the driver of the car was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Their identity has not been released at this time.

According to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, there were no passengers inside the van. The driver of the van was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unknown if the sheriff’s office van is involved in this crash.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Coroner’s office identifies motorcyclist killed after hitting curb in Horry County
Tyler Doyle was last seen on Jan. 26 when rescue crews say the jon boat he was in started...
Day 18: SCDNR says ‘no foul play suspected’ in case of missing boater Tyler Doyle
Firefighters with North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded on Monday to fire in the 1700 block...
3 out of 5 dogs rescued from North Myrtle Beach two-alarm house fire; investigation underway
The winner missed winning the jackpot by one number on a quick-pick ticket bought at the GT...
Dillon County man wins $2M with quick pick: ‘We’re not changing one thing’
Day 17: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle stretches into third weekend

Latest News

.
Black History Spotlight Podcast - Soul Food
.
Early-morning crash closes Highway 501, injuries reported
Officers with Berkeley County Animal Control say they were called to a home in St. Stephen for...
Berkeley Co. woman cited after 72 cats found in home
Above normal temperatures return on Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT: Unseasonably warm weather returns