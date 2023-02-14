SCHP: Driver arrested for DUI following a crash on Hwy 501 involving Horry County Sheriff’s Office vehicle

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Southbound lanes of Highway 501 near George Bishop Parkway were closed for an extended period of time following a crash Tuesday morning.

Officers blocked beach-bound traffic near the Highway 31 exit, directing cars toward Forestbrook Road.

Crews began clearing the roadway just after 5 a.m. after towing a severely wrecked car and a sheriff’s van.

South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed the driver of the car was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Their identity has not been released at this time.

According to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, there were no passengers inside the van. The driver of the van was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unknown if the sheriff’s office van is involved in this crash.

