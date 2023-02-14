Police: Investigation underway after deadly shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday afternoon in a Florence neighborhood.

Florence police were called to the area of Ingram Street and Cannon Street for reports of shots fired around 1:17 p.m. Once on scene officers learned a single victim was taken by someone to the hospital

The victim died in the hospital.

The shooting is now under investigation by Florence Police Department and the Florence County Coroner’s Office.

Details are limited at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Frye of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or mfrye@cityofflorence.com.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.