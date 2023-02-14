Pawleys Island golf cart permit increases to $25 effective immediately

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Pawleys Island town council has voted unanimously to increase the golf cart permit fee to $25 effective immediately.

The reason for the increase according to Mayor Brian Henry is the increased workload for town administrators.

“We’ve got two administrative employees that are balancing a significant workload, more so than they have in the past, and enforcement. We have law enforcement officers out on the streets every single day,” said Henry.

The town paused the distribution of permits until the vote for the new fee. The old fee was $10 for the year.

“Carts with no decals, we did issue a significant amount of summons last year, parking summons for vehicles with no decals. If we do find one that is unoccupied and parked illegally, we put a boot on it,” said Chief Mike Fanning of Pawleys Island P.D.

Before the vote, residents were able to give their opinions on the increase.

“I can understand why you want more money, but there are other ways to go about it. You could try the cars parking here coming from out of town. You could charge less if it’s done online or in person,” said Wayne.

“If we’re doing this to generate revenue, we’re missing the big picture. You could be generating a lot more revenue by people coming and going off this Island on a regular basis,” said Rick.

While some residents didn’t mind paying the increase, they wondered if outside-the-town golf cart owners would have to pay.

“I have no problem paying golf cart fees, my understanding is the golf cart fee is for carts driven by the owners. I believe there are many golf carts that are on the Island that park at the beach that are not driven by the owners,” said John Batiste.

“In addition to current rules, maybe come up with best practices for users, especially the renters and rentals. Publish and share them,” said Chuck Supple.

For more information on the fee and other requirements visit https://www.townofpawleysisland.com/

