Married couple celebrates 73rd anniversary this Valentine’s Day

Roy and Evelyn Sorrell were married on Feb. 14, 1950.
By Samantha Valentino and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Valentine’s Day, a holiday for celebrating love, is especially significant for one Kentucky couple.

Roy and Evelyn Sorrell were married 73 years ago on Feb. 14, 1950.

“So, we’ve had a good life and we’re happy to be here on Valentine’s Day in 2023,” Roy Sorrell told WKYT.

With a long and successful marriage, the Sorrells know the secret to keeping the relationship alive.

“Well, I guess being in love with each other,” Roy Sorrell said.

His answer is simple enough, but Evelyn Sorrell has a different perspective.

“She was very agreeable with me and my work,” Roy Sorrell said. “My job kept me away quite a bit, but she was always very generous.”

“That’s probably why we’re still married,” Evelyn Sorrell said.

The two are inseparable these days.

“I just don’t feel like going any place other than with her,” Roy Sorrell said.

And for those aspiring to be like them, Roy Sorrell offers a word of wisdom.

“Be careful in your selection of a partner,” he said. “Appreciate the partner that you select if they’re compatible.”

If followed wisely, other lucky lovebirds can take a similar life path from walking down the aisle together to using walkers together.

Sterling Meadows Assisted Living in Mount Sterling is holding their Valentine’s dance Tuesday. The staff says they’re expecting Roy and Evelyn Sorrell to be the stars of the show.

“They’ve brought this light and this love, and I think it’s definitely a good model for everybody to see what you would want in the future,” Cameron Wells, the residence services director at Sterling Meadows Assisted Living, said.

