LIVE: Day 17: Murdaugh defense to cross-examine forensic pathologist

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The forensic pathologist who performed autopsies on Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son will face cross-examination Tuesday in the Murdaugh murder trial.

Alex Murdaugh is standing trial for the June 7, 2021, murders of his wife, Maggie; and their youngest son, Paul.

Dr. Ellen Reimer described in detail Monday the injuries the two victims suffered. She has been considered an expert in her field for decades.

Riemer testified that Paul could have survived the first shotgun blast to the chest had he received medical treatment. The second shot to Paul was a severe fatal injury to the head.

A shotgun wound is entering the top of the left shoulder, and let’s say his head is turned like that,” Riemer said. “It’s going to go right through the face, but if his head is turned like that it’s going to spare the face and be able to go behind the face.”

Paul Murdaugh would have had his arms by his side when the first shot was fired and showed no defensive wounds, Riemer said. Pauls’s face had scratches consistent with a forward fall where he was unable to brace himself. The jury was shown autopsy photos of Paul Murdaugh. When Riemer finished her explanation of the photos taken during the autopsy the jury was sent to the jury room for a quick break.

Riemer explained Maggie Murdaugh’s injuries in just as much detail, telling jurors that she had five gunshot wounds from at least four gunshots.

Stippling around Maggie Murdaugh’s wounds indicated the first two shots had been fired from within three feet, Riemer said.

Riemer testified at a shot fired into Maggie Murdaugh’s abdomen while she was standing likely would have caused her to bend over or fall to her hands and knees setting up the first of two fatal shots to the head.

“So this was an exit and we have like a reentrance. So we have a series of defects, so we have an entrance, an exit and then the bullet continued through the left side of the face and lower ear area,” Riemer said. A second shot to the head entered at the top of the head and exited through the shoulder. Both shots to the head would have been instantly fatal, Riemer said.

Riemer noted no signs of defensive wounds on Maggie Murdaugh’s body.

Court was sent to recess for the day before the defense had the chance to cross examine Riemer.

Jurors also heard from two forensics experts from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division about swabs and cuttings taken from the crime scene, Murdaugh’s clothing, his Chevy Suburban and the controversial blue raincoat.

Monday’s proceedings began with Judge Clifton Newman announcing that two jurors had been dismissed after testing positive for COVID-19. Two alternates will take their place, leaving a total of just three alternates left.

Newman rejected suggestions from both prosecutors and the defense to delay the trial a few days until more COVID tests are done, require masks throughout the courtroom or limit the more than 200 people allowed inside to watch the trial each day. But he said jurors agreed to wear masks.

They are next set to be tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

