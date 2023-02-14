Early-morning crash closes Highway 501, injuries reported
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Southbound lanes of Highway 501 near George Bishop Parkway are starting to reopen after an early-morning car crash in Horry County.
Officers blocked beach-bound traffic near the Highway 31 exit, directing cars toward Forestbrook Road, less than a mile from the crash.
Crews began clearing the roadway just after 5 a.m. after towing a severely wrecked car and a sheriff’s van.
It is unknown if the sheriff’s office van is involved in this crash.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting injuries.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
