Early-morning crash closes Highway 501, injuries reported

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Southbound lanes of Highway 501 near George Bishop Parkway are starting to reopen after an early-morning car crash in Horry County.

Officers blocked beach-bound traffic near the Highway 31 exit, directing cars toward Forestbrook Road, less than a mile from the crash.

Crews began clearing the roadway just after 5 a.m. after towing a severely wrecked car and a sheriff’s van.

It is unknown if the sheriff’s office van is involved in this crash.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting injuries.

