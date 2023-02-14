Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Early-morning crash closes Highway 501, injuries reported

501 crash
501 crash(WMBF)
By Makayla Evans
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Southbound lanes of Highway 501 near George Bishop Parkway are starting to reopen after an early-morning car crash in Horry County.

Officers blocked beach-bound traffic near the Highway 31 exit, directing cars toward Forestbrook Road, less than a mile from the crash.

Crews began clearing the roadway just after 5 a.m. after towing a severely wrecked car and a sheriff’s van.

It is unknown if the sheriff’s office van is involved in this crash.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting injuries.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Coroner’s office identifies motorcyclist killed after hitting curb in Horry County
Tyler Doyle was last seen on Jan. 26 when rescue crews say the jon boat he was in started...
Day 18: SCDNR says ‘no foul play suspected’ in case of missing boater Tyler Doyle
Firefighters with North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded on Monday to fire in the 1700 block...
3 out of 5 dogs rescued from North Myrtle Beach two-alarm house fire; investigation underway
Day 17: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle stretches into third weekend
The winner missed winning the jackpot by one number on a quick-pick ticket bought at the GT...
Dillon County man wins $2M with quick pick: ‘We’re not changing one thing’

Latest News

Highs will reach the low-mid 60s for most today. A few locations will push toward the upper 60s...
FIRST ALERT: A sweet treat of a forecast for Valentine’s Day
Markaus Davis
Dillon Co. suspect arrested in connection to murder, attempted murder case: Sheriff’s Office
PAWLEYS ISLAND GOLF CART PERMIT INCREASES
Pawleys Island golf cart permit increases to $25 effective immediately
.
‘Always cherish family’: Sister of slain Pembroke man remembers him as deputies search for last suspect