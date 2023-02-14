HCFR: 4 hurt in two-car crash in Loris area; drivers asked to avoid area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A two-car crash has lanes blocked Tuesday afternoon in the Loris area.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 11:20 a.m. to the area of Red Bluff Road and Little Hal Lane, for a wreck in the beachbound lanes.

The agency said four people were taken to the hospital with injuries. The extent of their injuries has not been released.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Drivers are asked to take an alternate route to avoid the area and for the safety of the first responders on the scene.

