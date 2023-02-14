Get help planning your big day at Celebrations on the Strand by Grand Strand Weddings

Submit a Tip
By TJ Ross
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Celebrations on the Strand is an event for everyone who has a celebration to plan!

From weddings, anniversary parties, rehearsal dinners, engagement parties, and more!

There will be unlimited Bellinis, delicious food, a live DJ, and more!

Connect with their talented, preferred vendors, and envision your special event at one of their four Founders locations including Pine Lakes Country Club, Pawleys Plantation, Wild Wing Plantation, and Litchfield Country Club!

Feburary 19th, 11am to 2pm.

You can learn more about this event and get your tickets here!

