Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting; 1 injured
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after a shooting in Georgetown County Monday night.
Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place on Bertha Lane in Pawleys Island.
One man was injured during a fight and taken to the hospital, according to the report.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call GCSO at 843-546-5102.
