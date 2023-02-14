Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting; 1 injured

GEORGETOWN COUNTY S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after a shooting in Georgetown County Monday night.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place on Bertha Lane in Pawleys Island.

One man was injured during a fight and taken to the hospital, according to the report.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call GCSO at 843-546-5102.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.