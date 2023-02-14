Florence County coroner releases name of pedestrian hit, killed on Highway 52

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County coroner has identified a person who was hit and killed while trying to cross Highway 52.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as 49-year-old Dwight Lathrone Smith of Lake City.

Troopers said the crash happened around 7:45 p.m. Friday when an SUV was heading southbound on Highway 52 and hit Smith as he was trying to cross the road.

The driver was not hurt in the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

