FIRST ALERT: A sweet treat of a forecast for Valentine’s Day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s hard to complain with the forecast for Valentine’s Day like what we have in store for today. If you plan on taking your valentine to dinner this evening, Mother Nature will offer up a nice day for any plans!

TODAY

An area of high pressure will remain off the eastern seaboard today and continue to provide plenty of sunshine and northeasterly winds to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Highs will reach the low-mid 60s for most today. A few locations will push toward the upper 60s and close to 70 today. (WMBF)

Skies will remain clear as temperatures climb into the lower 60s for the beaches today. The further inland you work, temperatures will climb into the upper 60s.

Have plans for dinner tonight? Grab the light jacket for those plans. (WMBF)

If you are heading out for a date night with your valentine, the jacket will come in handy the later you go to those dinner reservations. Keep that in mind with temperatures falling into the 50s this evening.

WARMING TREND

A significant warming trend will once again send temperatures to well above normal levels through the middle and end of the week. Afternoon temperatures will reach to around 70 on Wednesday and into the lower to middle 70s by Thursday. Friday will see another round of temperatures near 70 but will also see the next risk of rain as a cold front moves through the region.

Temperatures warm into the 70s starting Wednesday and through the end of the work week. Rain chances arrive with the cold front on Friday. (WMBF)

This cold front will be rather weak and bring just a small amount of rain in comparison to what we’ve seen over the past couple of weeks.

COOLER WEEKEND

The cold front will deliver around brief cool down for the weekend. Temperatures will fall into the 30s by Friday night and only reach to around 50° Saturday afternoon.

As we head into Saturday night, another round of chilly temperatures will continue with lows in the low-mid 30s. Milder weather returns on Sunday with highs in the lower 60s and another spell of 60s and 70s arrives next week.

Behind the cold front, we're cooler for Saturday with highs in the lower 50s. (WMBF)

