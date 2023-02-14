Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Day 19: Weather ‘favorable’ in search for missing boater Tyler Doyle, SCDNR says

Tyler Doyle
Tyler Doyle(Doyle Family)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The search for a missing 22-year-old boater is now in the third week.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the weather is favorable for the search Tuesday.

“Our officers, along with the Brunswick County (N.C.) Sheriff’s Office will be on the water today searching the ocean and inlets,” SCDNR said in a social media post. “Wings of Hope, a volunteer rescue group, is searching inshore in the smaller creeks and marshes.”

The Wisconsin-based nonprofit, Wings of Hope Search and Rescue, began helping last week in the search. SCDNR said the group is using “boats equipped with underwater sonar and 3D imaging, cadaver dogs and drones.”

SCDNR released a statement Monday stating no foul play is suspected in the case, reiterating this is a hunting/boating accident.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Along with SCDNR and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the Sunset Beach and Holden Beach police departments continue to search the beach during daylight hours for any sign of Doyle, as well as family members and volunteers.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Coroner’s office identifies motorcyclist killed after hitting curb in Horry County
Tyler Doyle was last seen on Jan. 26 when rescue crews say the jon boat he was in started...
Day 18: SCDNR says ‘no foul play suspected’ in case of missing boater Tyler Doyle
Firefighters with North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded on Monday to fire in the 1700 block...
3 out of 5 dogs rescued from North Myrtle Beach two-alarm house fire; investigation underway
The winner missed winning the jackpot by one number on a quick-pick ticket bought at the GT...
Dillon County man wins $2M with quick pick: ‘We’re not changing one thing’
Early-morning crash closes Highway 501, injuries reported
Crash involving Horry County Sheriff’s Office vehicle closes Highway 501, driver hospitalized

Latest News

.
Black History Spotlight Podcast - Soul Food
.
Early-morning crash closes Highway 501, injuries reported
Coroner: 45-year-old victim of fatal hit and run in Florence County
Kiesha Shante Bonner
Suspect in custody after 34-year-old fatally stabbed in Florence County