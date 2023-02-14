Committee voices support for Southern Evacuation Lifeline in Horry County, provides updated timeline

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A proposed project that would create a new evacuation route for the South Strand was a big talker during a Horry County committee meeting.

A resolution supporting the funding and construction of the Southern Evacuation Lifeline (SELL) project was on Tuesday’s agenda for the Horry County Infrastructure and Regulation Committee meeting.

SELL is a road and bridge project that would create an evacuation route starting at Highway 17 Bypass in the southern part of Horry County and extending into the western part of the county. Phase 1 of the project, which includes a bridge over the Waccamaw River is expected to cost $450 million.

It’s a project that has been discussed for two decades, and Horry County Councilman Tyler Servant said it’s one that needs to be built as the area grows.

“If it’s not built, hurricane evacuation time are going to be a problem, public safety is going to be an issue and we have a chance to really talk about doing things with foresight and not being reactive,” Servant said. “Allocating funds to the SELL road and building this first part of the bridge would be a big step in the right direction.”

Currently, the RIDE III project has allocated $25 million to the project, which is helping to pay for the environmental impact study.

MORE INFORMATION | Horry County’s RIDE III Dashboard

Servant said the preliminary results of the environmental impact study are expected to be released in August, which will help determine and finalize the route. He said the next step is to proceed with getting a permit in 2025 or early 2026.

He explained there are a lot more steps in the process before building the proposed road even begins.

Servant added that Horry County may need more state funding to even finish the environmental impact study, which is why it’s important for the resolution to be passed and get state lawmakers on board.

“What this resolution does, it doesn’t dedicate funding to the road, it doesn’t decide where the road will terminate, all this says is this council supports the idea of a bridge being built for the safety of its citizens and being able to move the football down the field so our delegation can fight for funding in Columbia,” Servant explained.

The Horry County I&R Committee voted in favor of supporting the resolution and it will now go to the full council for a vote.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.