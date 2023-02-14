Chief: SLED declined to pursue charges in Bennettsville excessive force, misconduct investigation

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation into excessive force and misconduct involving a Bennettsville police officer is closed, according to the police chief.

Chief Kevin Miller said the State Law Enforcement Division declined to pursue charges in the case.

Miller requested SLED to investigate the allegations back in January.

The details surrounding the alleged excessive force and misconduct have not been released.

Miller told WMBF News that he takes these situations very seriously and wants to be transparent, that’s why he asked SLED to look into it.

“Anytime there is a use of force issue and there is a question about any part of it, we always try to get an independent opinion on what happened and want to remain neutral and want to be transparent,” Miller said.

WMBF News has reached out to SLED to get more information on the investigation. We are waiting to hear back.

