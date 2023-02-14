Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Chief: SLED declined to pursue charges in Bennettsville excessive force, misconduct investigation

SLED -- State Law Enforcement Division
SLED -- State Law Enforcement Division(Source: SLED)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation into excessive force and misconduct involving a Bennettsville police officer is closed, according to the police chief.

Chief Kevin Miller said the State Law Enforcement Division declined to pursue charges in the case.

Miller requested SLED to investigate the allegations back in January.

RELATED COVERAGE | SLED investigating Bennettsville officer for alleged misconduct, excessive force, officials say

The details surrounding the alleged excessive force and misconduct have not been released.

Miller told WMBF News that he takes these situations very seriously and wants to be transparent, that’s why he asked SLED to look into it.

“Anytime there is a use of force issue and there is a question about any part of it, we always try to get an independent opinion on what happened and want to remain neutral and want to be transparent,” Miller said.

WMBF News has reached out to SLED to get more information on the investigation. We are waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Coroner’s office identifies motorcyclist killed after hitting curb in Horry County
Tyler Doyle was last seen on Jan. 26 when rescue crews say the jon boat he was in started...
Day 18: SCDNR says ‘no foul play suspected’ in case of missing boater Tyler Doyle
Firefighters with North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded on Monday to fire in the 1700 block...
3 out of 5 dogs rescued from North Myrtle Beach two-alarm house fire; investigation underway
The winner missed winning the jackpot by one number on a quick-pick ticket bought at the GT...
Dillon County man wins $2M with quick pick: ‘We’re not changing one thing’
Day 17: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle stretches into third weekend

Latest News

.
Black History Spotlight Podcast - Soul Food
.
Early-morning crash closes Highway 501, injuries reported
Pedestrian crash (gfx)
Florence County coroner releases name of pedestrian hit, killed on Highway 52
This is the second $100,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold at Jimmy's Mart in a matter of weeks.
Winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Florence County