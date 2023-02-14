Submit a Tip
Celebrate the day of love at Jem Social

By TJ Ross
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you’re looking for a nice date night out for Valentine’s, Jem Social is offering a four-course dinner!

Book your table for a creative culinary experience with craft cocktails that pair perfectly.

Get your TICKETS here.

The ticket includes a reserved table for 2-4 guests.

Walk-in seating is limited and available on a first-come basis.

The ticket price will be deducted from the food purchase.

One ticket per table reservation.

For groups of more than 4, please call for a reservation at 843-808-9428!

