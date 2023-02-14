Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Berkeley Co. woman cited after 72 cats found in home

Officers with Berkeley County Animal Control say they were called to a home in St. Stephen for...
Officers with Berkeley County Animal Control say they were called to a home in St. Stephen for a “hoarding situation” on Feb. 9.(Live 5 News)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman has been cited after dozens of cats were found in poor living conditions, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers with Berkeley County Animal Control say they were called to a home in St. Stephen for a “hoarding situation” on Feb. 9. Officers found “dozens of cats in deteriorating conditions” at the Harrison Road property, which is known as the “Cat Sanctuary,” according to officials.

Authorities say they found 23 cats that were deceased and 49 cats that were still alive but in poor health. Those cats were taken to the Berkeley County Animal Center, where ten of them had to be euthanized, according to officials.

The Berkeley County Animal Center says 15 cats were transported to two rescue groups in Massachusetts.

The homeowner, Suzanne Marie Melton, was cited with 20 counts of inhumane treatment of animals, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Coroner’s office identifies motorcyclist killed after hitting curb in Horry County
Tyler Doyle was last seen on Jan. 26 when rescue crews say the jon boat he was in started...
Day 18: SCDNR says ‘no foul play suspected’ in case of missing boater Tyler Doyle
Firefighters with North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded on Monday to fire in the 1700 block...
3 out of 5 dogs rescued from North Myrtle Beach two-alarm house fire; investigation underway
The winner missed winning the jackpot by one number on a quick-pick ticket bought at the GT...
Dillon County man wins $2M with quick pick: ‘We’re not changing one thing’
Day 17: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle stretches into third weekend