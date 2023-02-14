Berkeley Co. woman cited after 72 cats found in home

ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman has been cited after dozens of cats were found in poor living conditions, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers with Berkeley County Animal Control say they were called to a home in St. Stephen for a “hoarding situation” on Feb. 9. Officers found “dozens of cats in deteriorating conditions” at the Harrison Road property, which is known as the “Cat Sanctuary,” according to officials.

Authorities say they found 23 cats that were deceased and 49 cats that were still alive but in poor health. Those cats were taken to the Berkeley County Animal Center, where ten of them had to be euthanized, according to officials.

The Berkeley County Animal Center says 15 cats were transported to two rescue groups in Massachusetts.

The homeowner, Suzanne Marie Melton, was cited with 20 counts of inhumane treatment of animals, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

