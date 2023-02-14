34-year-old man killed in stabbing at Florence apartment complex

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after a fatal stabbing in Florence County Friday.

The Florence County Coroner said Jermal Duane Fulmore, 34, of Florence was stabbed at an apartment complex on West Jody Road.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

An autopsy is scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office are investigating.

