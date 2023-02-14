2 injured in Hwy 501 crash in Conway, beachbound lanes closed

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people are being taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday morning on Highway 501 in Conway.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the scene of the crash around 7:15 a.m. and beachbound lanes on Highway 501 are closed.

Two people were taken to an area hospital with injuries.

SCHP is investigating. Horry County Police Department is assisting.

Please avoid the area to avoid delays and for the safety of those on the scene.

