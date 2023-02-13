Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Unknown objects posed safety risk to commercial airlines according to White House

By David Ade
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - It’s not aliens, but exactly what it is us tough to say. That’s the latest on Monday as information continues to trickle out regarding three unknown objects being shot down by the U.S. military.

The latest object was taken down on Sunday over Lake Huron in Michigan.

Adm. John Kirby (Ret.), spokesman for the National Security Council, said President Joe Biden ordered the objects to be taken down.

Kirby said they posed a safety threat to commercial planes. He said it was more dangerous to planes than the ballon that crossed the U.S, coast to coast, more than a week ago because they flew lower.

Kirby said, “It’d be difficult for us to say with great certainty exactly what the objects were, and it’s just not clear exactly what their purpose was.”

During a Monday press briefing at the White House Kirby also took a question on whether aliens were blame. Kirby said, “I don’t think the American people need to worry about aliens with respect to these craft. Period. I don’t think there’s any more that.”

According to the Associated Press, the entire U.S. Senate is set for a classified briefing on this on Tuesday morning.

According to Senator Gary Peters’ (D-Mich.) office, the Michigan senator is in contact with the Biden administration and is pushing for more transparency and information regarding the object that flew over the state on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day 17: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle stretches into third weekend
Motorcycle crash
Coroner’s office identifies motorcyclist killed after hitting curb in Horry County
More ‘selfie stations’ pop up on Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
More ‘selfie stations’ pop up on Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
March 31st will mark 30 year since the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base officially closed, but the...
Keeping Myrtle Beach history alive 30 years after Air Force base closed
Firefighters with North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded on Monday to fire in the 1700 block...
3 out of 5 dogs rescued from North Myrtle Beach two-alarm house fire; investigation underway

Latest News

.
‘Always cherish family’: Sister of slain Pembroke man remembers him as deputies search for last suspect
.
VIDEO: SCHP troopers look to curb traffic violations against school buses
.
Day 18: SCDNR says ‘no foul play suspected’ in case of missing boater Tyler Doyle
.
Fourth suspect wanted in Pembroke man's death taken into custody; deputies search for 16-year-old suspect
.
Day 18: SCDNR says ‘no foul play suspected’ in missing boater Tyler Doyle case